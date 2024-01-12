Equita Financial Network Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 95,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.4% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,522,000. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 258,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.73. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

