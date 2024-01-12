Equita Financial Network Inc. Purchases New Position in Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP)

Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NACP opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08. Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $34.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.01.

The Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NACP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Minority Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap companies selected and weighted based on social criteria as defined by the NAACP. NACP was launched on Jul 18, 2018 and is managed by Impact Shares.

