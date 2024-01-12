Equita Financial Network Inc. Purchases New Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Physicians Realty Trust comprises 0.9% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 67,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

DOC opened at $13.50 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 484.24%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

