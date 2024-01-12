Equita Financial Network Inc. Purchases Shares of 41,515 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.8% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $80.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.05.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

