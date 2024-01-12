Equita Financial Network Inc. Takes $10.82 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,818,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 6.7% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $237.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $238.74. The company has a market capitalization of $334.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

