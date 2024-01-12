Equita Financial Network Inc. Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of STIP stock opened at $98.77 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.39.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

