Equita Financial Network Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,444,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 115,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,858,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.