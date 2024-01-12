Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after buying an additional 127,695 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 511,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.81. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.307 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

