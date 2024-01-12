Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Short Interest Down 92.5% in December

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Eureka Lithium Price Performance
Shares of UREKF stock traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,912. Eureka Lithium has a 12-month low of 0.20 and a 12-month high of 0.86.
About Eureka Lithium
