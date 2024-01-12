European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$2.85 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$2.75.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ERE.UN. CIBC decreased their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark decreased their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.15 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.30.

ERE.UN stock opened at C$2.55 on Monday. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$3.88. The company has a market cap of C$232.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.13.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

