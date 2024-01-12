Evercore ISI Lowers Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Inline

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

TBPH opened at $9.78 on Monday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 104.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $25,366.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 346,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,342 shares of company stock valued at $61,958. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,775,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 898,691 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,064,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 648,124 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 632,582 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Stories

