Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $54.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Evergy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Get Evergy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Evergy

Evergy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE EVRG opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72. Evergy has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,358,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,462,000 after purchasing an additional 186,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3,322.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128,549 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,379,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,716,000 after purchasing an additional 261,664 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.