Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EXEL. HC Wainwright started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.17.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.41 on Monday. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $551,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 558,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,317,090.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

