Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

NYSE:EXR opened at $150.74 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.27 and its 200-day moving average is $133.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 119.12%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

