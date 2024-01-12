EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Price Up 4.2% After Insider Buying Activity

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.2% on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $22.28 and last traded at $21.22. 401,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 962,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

Specifically, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 1,919,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $41,873,823.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at $118,919,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,919,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,873,823.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,919,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Liu sold 266,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $4,901,515.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,010,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,017,373.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,362,292 shares of company stock worth $68,924,919 and have sold 335,613 shares worth $6,404,827. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.70.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 235.51% and a negative return on equity of 109.34%. On average, analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after buying an additional 85,522 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

