Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.

NYSE FSLY opened at $17.57 on Monday. Fastly has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $127.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $270,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,123,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,606,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $270,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,123,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,606,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 674,268 shares of company stock valued at $11,245,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,732,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,075,000 after buying an additional 381,845 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Fastly by 13.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,627,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,057,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,697,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

