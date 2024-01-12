Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ferrexpo Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of FEEXF opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.14.
About Ferrexpo
