Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ferrexpo Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of FEEXF opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.14.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

