Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.50.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FIHL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fidelis Insurance has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $537.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.00 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 58.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIHL. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 39.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

