Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.36

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2024

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLOGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.36 and last traded at $53.20, with a volume of 4653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.10.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $577.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,203,000 after acquiring an additional 652,640 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,813,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after acquiring an additional 244,809 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,414,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3,657.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 128,807 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

