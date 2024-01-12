Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $10,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after buying an additional 7,721,981 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after buying an additional 2,741,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $138,028,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

