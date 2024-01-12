Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FITB. Barclays lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 29,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after acquiring an additional 555,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 85,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

