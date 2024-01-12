Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.26% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.48 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.