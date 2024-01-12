Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

