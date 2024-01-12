Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $5,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $492.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.01. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $503.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $463.88.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

