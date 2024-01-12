Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 640 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,866 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of USB opened at $42.82 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

View Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.