Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 8,416 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 362.0% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period.

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

