Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stock Position in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 1.07% of PCM Fund worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PCM Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCM Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PCM Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 38.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCM Fund Stock Performance

PCM stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. PCM Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

PCM Fund Dividend Announcement

PCM Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

