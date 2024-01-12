First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 240 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after buying an additional 713,650,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,009,000 after buying an additional 195,878 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $770,945,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $266.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.85 and a fifty-two week high of $279.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.76 and a 200 day moving average of $246.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock worth $5,176,849. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.