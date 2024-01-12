First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 2,145 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Newmont by 1,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Newmont Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $37.52 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.34%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

