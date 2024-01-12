First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 2,680 Shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDOG opened at $29.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.83. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.

The ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that selects the five companies with the highest dividend yield in each of the 10 GICS sectors from international developed markets. IDOG was launched on Jun 27, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

