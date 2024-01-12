First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,375,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 32.7% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $297.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

