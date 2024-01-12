First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,172,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

