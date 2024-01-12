First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HII. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $250.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.83 and a 200-day moving average of $228.84. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $261.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

