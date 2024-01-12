First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,364 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its stake in Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

TSLA stock opened at $227.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.60 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $722.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

