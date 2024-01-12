First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average is $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

