First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 207 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IJK stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

