First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 23,107 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,107 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,600,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,854,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512,406 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,740,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $121,380,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,799,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,053 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IEMG opened at $49.27 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.