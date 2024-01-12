First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 5,473 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

VLUE stock opened at $99.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day moving average is $94.09.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.