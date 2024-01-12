First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $250.85 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $183.59 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.01.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.