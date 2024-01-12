First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,428 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $380,348,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $286,514,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after buying an additional 5,615,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,901,000 after buying an additional 4,918,949 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $34.18.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

