First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $5.31

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.31, but opened at $5.59. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 2,017,795 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on AG. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 7.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.0046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,785,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after buying an additional 113,236 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 619,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,526 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares during the period. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

