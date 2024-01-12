First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Price Up 6.6%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.72 and last traded at C$7.59. Approximately 361,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 547,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.71. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.22.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of C$178.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.2661947 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

See Also

