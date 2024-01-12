First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Short Interest Up 750.0% in December

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

First Merchants Price Performance

First Merchants stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Stories

