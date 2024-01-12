First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Up 856.0% in December

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 856.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Pacific Price Performance
Shares of FPAFY opened at $1.93 on Friday. First Pacific has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
About First Pacific
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Pacific
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Semiconductor sales grow; acceleration is in the forecast
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Will these crypto stocks get a boost from new Bitcoin ETFs?
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 2 eCommerce upgrades that you can buy into
Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.