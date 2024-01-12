First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.56

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.56 and last traded at $80.35, with a volume of 36321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.06.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average of $76.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
