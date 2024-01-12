First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.56

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.56 and last traded at $80.35, with a volume of 36321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.06.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average of $76.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

