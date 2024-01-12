First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 1,636 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 22.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $82.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.