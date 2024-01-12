First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $43,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DE. HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $390.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $380.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.25.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

