First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 342.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $213.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $241.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

