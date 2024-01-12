First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 48,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.96. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $69.76.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

