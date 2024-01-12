First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 478 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $96.42 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.68.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

